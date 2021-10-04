Officers: 3 arrested in connection to N. Charleston double shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers say they have arrested three people in connection to a September double shooting in North Charleston that left one person dead and injured one other.

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested 24-year-old Roman Early Lo’Landon Allen-Davis, 20-year-old Christopher Shavon Rodney Allen-Thompson and 20-year-old Sa’deja Immone Renee Williams.

Officers say Allen-Davis was positively identified as the subject who shot both victims. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.

Allen-Thompson was charged with murder and attempted murder after, officers say, he was positively identified as acting in concert with the shooter.

Authorities say Williams provided false and misleading information during their investigation and she was charged with obstruction of justice.

Officers say they responded to 4241 Rivers Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 in reference to a shooting. North Charleston Police spokesman Harvey Jacobs says officers located Rashod Washington Moody suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers say a woman was also shot and transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

All three were being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

