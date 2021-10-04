SC Lottery
Officers investigating shooting on Gordon Street in N. Charleston

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are investigating a shooting in North Charleston on Monday afternoon.

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harvey Jacobs says detectives and crime scene investigators responded to Gordon Street just after 4 p.m. on Monday in reference to a possible shooting.

Officers say they found one male victim when they arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

