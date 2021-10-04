‘The road was crumbling’: Summerville woman says potholes need constant repair

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - It was a fix that lasted less than 24 hours, according to Summerville resident Marilyn Smith. She says the SCDOT continues to repair potholes outside her home, but it never lasts.

“I called one day. 48 hours later they came out and fixed it, and the very next day, the road was crumbling,” Smith said.

Smith said the potholes are on Whitehouse Road near her home off Highway 176 in Summerville. She also said she calls the DOT about every two weeks because the potholes near her home are always there, even after repairs. According to the DOT, it takes about 24 to 48 hours for them to fix a pothole, but Smith says the roads are dangerous and need constant attention.

“A car came flying down the road, definitely not going [the speed limit], and when they hit [the potholes], it almost looked like they were airborne. The car swerved, and you could see rocks, hear rocks, see rocks flying,” Smith said.

Smith said she doesn’t know what the solution is, but with large trucks and cars constantly speeding down, she wants to find a permanent fix. She said, “I would like them to actually repair the road and not just patch patches because none of it is holding up.”

Live 5 News reached out to the SCDOT to find out why the same stretch of road keeps getting repaired so frequently, but they did not answer.

