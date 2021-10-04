SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge has school districts on alert

FILE - Several TikTok challenges have school districts across the country on high alert.
FILE - Several TikTok challenges have school districts across the country on high alert.(Kiichiro Sato | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A school district in the Carolinas is warning parents about a new TikTok challenge presented to students.

The “Slap a Teacher” challenge is making the rounds and has many school districts on high alert.

The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault.

According to WBTV, a student smacked a teacher in the back of the head Friday at an elementary school in South Carolina.

“Unfortunately, the challenge that has been put out for this month is to slap or hit a staff member from behind,” the Lancaster Schools district wrote in a letter to parents. “Sadly, we actually had an elementary student assault a teacher by striking her in the back of the head.”

The school district said any student who physically assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by board policy.

“Assault on a staff member is an expellable offense which means the student is removed from the school for the rest of the year,” the letter to parents read.

The South Carolina school district says they have “punished multiple students” for engaging in these TikTok challenges.

In recent weeks, schools dealt with incidents of vandalism from the “devious lick” challenge where students were encouraged to break or steal stuff at school – often in the restroom.

“We share this information with parents so you can educate your kids on the issue and monitor their social media habits,” Lancaster Schools said. “We also hope parents will speak with their kids about the serious repercussions of making poor decisions and peer pressure.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26...
Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews reopen I-26 E.
Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested 24-year-old Roman Early...
Officers: 3 arrested in connection to N. Charleston double shooting
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Ship’s anchor among possible causes of California oil spill
Oct. 3, 2021
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Fireball’ meteor lights up Colorado sky
Mississippi v. Tennessee oral arguments recap
Mississippi v. Tennessee oral arguments recap
The Facebook whistleblower says the social media giant has prioritized profits over public good.
Facebook under fire