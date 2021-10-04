Troopers: 1 killed in Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed in a single-car crash in Williamsburg County on Friday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Friday on Chair Road near Prosser Road.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says the driver of a 1999 Jeep SUV was traveling west on Chair Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then struck a tree.

Pye says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.