Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews close all lanes of I-26 E.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 while they investigate and clear a fatal crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26 East was expected to be closed for the next few hours.

Pye says the crash happened at 12:55 a.m. Monday when a Porsche and Kia SUV, both heading East, collided.

Highway Patrol says the crash was one mile before I-26′s Exit 215 which heads toward Dorchester Road.

The driver of the Kia had one passenger, and Pye says they were both taken to a hospital, but the driver subsequently died.

Pye says the driver of the Porsche fled the scene on foot.

The crash happened near the 214 mile marker, so Pye says drivers are being redirected to leave the interstate at Exit 213B toward East Montague Avenue. From East Montague Avenue, Pye says drivers will take Rivers Avenue to Dorchester Road and ultimately reenter I-26 at Exit 215.

