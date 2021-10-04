Wet weather on the way this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level disturbance and tropical moisture will be stalling out across the Southeast this week leading to unsettled weather at times. Today will be the sunniest, driest and warmest day of the work week. Still a few showers are possible through the afternoon and evening hours today. Otherwise, expect sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Moisture will be on the increase Tuesday leading to an increased chance of showers and storms in the morning and afternoon. Off and on rain looks to be possible through Friday as the upper low sits and spins to our west. This disturbance gets the boot to the northeast over the weekend leading to a decreasing chance of rain with time.

TROPICS: Disorganized showers and storms near the Bahamas will be monitored as they move northwestward over the next couple days. Strong upper level winds will keep conditions unfavorable for tropical development of this disturbance. The National Hurricane Center has a 10% chance of tropical development off the Southeast coast over the next 5 days. The best chance of development may occur over this weekend as this passes the Outer Banks on its way out to sea. No worries for us right now. Elsewhere, Hurricane Sam is headed into the cold waters of north Atlantic and Victor is ready to vanish in the eastern Atlantic.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower Possible. High 86.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.