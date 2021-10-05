6-year-old shot at Mississippi elementary released from hospital, will need additional surgery

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy who was shot at Newton Elementary school last Thursday has been released from the hospital to recover at home.

WTOK is reporting Tylin Parker underwent surgery over the weekend to repair a shattered femur.

Tylin is doing well, but he has a long road ahead of him. He will need another surgery next year.

The 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg while waiting for his dad to pick him up. He said it happened fast as he remembered seeing another student pull out a gun.

“It was silver, and the trigger was black, and all down where you reload – that was black too,” Tylin recalled.

The child saw bullets in the gun, so he went to tell a teacher. That’s when Tylin says the student shot him in the leg.

“I was laying on the floor. Cops were on their way. Ambulances were on their way, and they had to take me on a helicopter to get to the hospital,” Tylin said.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick says the shooting was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Tylin’s mother, Antionette Evans, said her husband was on campus when the school went on lockdown. She said they didn’t know what was going on.

“We had no idea that it was our child,” Evans said. “As a mother, I was very emotional. I was angry. You know, it was a lot going through my head at that time.”

Evans said the school district and the Newton Police Department still haven’t given her any details about the case. Evans said it’s frustrating and disappointing and doesn’t want her children go back to school.

“I don’t feel that it’s safe. … I feel that the school system failed my child, and it could have been anyone else’s child. I feel negligence was involved,” Evans said.

The school district only allows clear backpacks on campus, but Evans believes more safety measures should be put in place.

“I want to fight for metal detectors to be put in schools, not only Newton schools but also other schools because we see this a lot on the news, school shootings,” Evans said. “It could be avoided if we would just get metal detectors, if we would just pay attention to the kids.”

Police said the shooting is an ongoing investigation.

