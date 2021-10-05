SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort High placed on lockdown due to dispute in parking lot, weapon found

FILE - A Beaufort Police Department vehicle.
FILE - A Beaufort Police Department vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to the school district’s director of communications.

Law enforcement placed the school on lockdown due to a family dispute in the parking lot. A weapon was discovered but has been secured.

The Beaufort Police Department posted that there was no threat to any students and the incident was limited to the parking lot.

The lockdown is being lifted.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado
Troopers arrest driver who fled fatal I-26 crash on foot
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested 24-year-old Roman Early...
Officers: 3 arrested in connection to N. Charleston double shooting
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man for fleeing from police, throwing guns from window
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less cases than any...
SC reports less than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Salvation Army extends Angel Tree registration deadline
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Residential flooring company invests $4.4 million in Goose Creek
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl