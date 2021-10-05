Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warrants show that bond has been set for a man accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that sent one person to the hospital and killed another.

Warrants show Xavier Rosado, 26, of North Charleston, was arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in death, hit and run resulting in great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

Rosado is accused of being the driver of a Porsche sought in a manhunt Monday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said crews had to close a large section of I-26 East to investigate the crash Monday morning. Pye said a Porsche SUV had crashed into a Kia SUV resulting in the Kia driver’s death and the passenger’s hospitalization.

The Porsche’s driver was no where to be found, Pye said.

Warrants released Tuesday revealed Rosado was driving the Porsche eastbound on I-26 at 12:55 a.m. Monday when he hit the back of another vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the warrants say the driver of the vehicle was killed and the passenger suffered great bodily injury. The warrants go on to accuse Rosado of fleeing the scene and failing to render aid. Additionally, Rosado allegedly failed to report the crash, but called authorities 20 minutes after the crash to claim the Porsche stolen.

Troopers say when they interviewed Rosado they noticed he had suffered injuries in-line with those that driver in the accident would have suffered.

Rosado is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on $150,000 bond. The bond for the hit and run charge has been set at $100,000 while the bond for the reckless homicide was set at $50,000, jail records show.

