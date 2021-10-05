SC Lottery
The Citadel’s Poole Named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

The Citadel's Dominick Poole was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week on Monday
The Citadel's Dominick Poole was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week on Monday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – After breaking up three passes and recording his first career interception, redshirt freshman Dominick Poole was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

Poole’s effort was part of a stout defensive performance that led to a 35-24 victory over No. 18 VMI and returned the Silver Shako back to the Bulldogs.

Poole made one of the biggest plays of his young career in the end zone in the fourth quarter. With the Bulldogs leading 35-24 and VMI deep in Bulldog territory, Poole stepped in front of a pass for his first career interception.

Making just his second career start, Poole finished the game with five tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception.

As a defensive unit, the Bulldogs forced three second-half turnovers. Anthony Britton Jr. forced a fumble in the red-zone in the third quarter, and Destin Mack followed up Poole’s interception with his second of the season on the next possession.

