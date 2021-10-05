SC Lottery
Clemson’s Pace Named ACC Running Back of the Week

Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) breaks away for a touchdown during the half of an NCAA...
Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) breaks away for a touchdown during the half of an NCAA college football game, against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Kobe Pace has earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 19-13 win against Boston College on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 547 weekly honors since 1968, including six honors this season. Pace’s selection represents Clemson’s eighth Running Back of the Week selection since 2018, joining seven selections by Travis Etienne in that span.

Pace recorded a career-high 125 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown on Saturday. Pace’s 125-yard performance on the ground represented Clemson’s first individual 100-yard rushing effort of the season. He recorded both a career-long rush (59 yards) and a career-long reception (33 yards) in the contest.

Pace also added 41 receiving yards on two receptions and 44 return yards on two kickoff returns. His 210 all-purpose yards represented Clemson’s first 200-yard all-purpose performance since Etienne in late October of last season, a versatile performance for which Pace was also named Monday to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.

In addition, placekicker B.T. Potter was also selected Monday as one of three Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week. Potter tied his career high in field goals, going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts to finish with 13 points in Clemson’s 19-13 win.

