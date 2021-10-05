SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina coach: QB McCall ready to ‘rock and roll’

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to pass during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said quarterback Grayson McCall is ready “to rock and roll” when the 15th-ranked Chanticleers head to Arkansas State to play Thursday night.

McCall’s status was in doubt when he came out of halftime with a walking boot on his left foot last week in a 59-6 win over Louisiana Monroe. But Chadwell said the move was just a precaution after McCall suffered a lower leg injury in the game.

The quarterback went 13 of 13 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, in beating the Warhawks. Chadwell said McCall would not have played the final two quarters with Coastal Carolina ahead 38-3 at the break.

McCall is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the FBS is completion percentage (80.2%) and passing efficiency. He’s completed 69 of 86 passes this season for 1,113 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.

The Chanticleers (5-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference), who play at Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1), have won 16 of 17 games the past two seasons — including nine straight league games.

