DHEC does not issue adult vaccine exemptions

(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind residents that the agency does not issue medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

DHEC said it also has no role in an employer’s decision to require vaccinations.

DHEC says it does have authority over immunization requirements for school and child care attendance, and as required by South Carolina law, DHEC developed and grants an exemption to childhood immunization requirements for religious beliefs.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for school and child care attendance, DHEC said.

DHEC is asking residents to not come to public health departments seeking adult vaccine exemptions for any reason.

DHEC does not govern or regulate vaccine requirements from businesses, including whether to grant an exemption.

DHEC said vaccine exemptions for adults should be requested from the company or other entity requiring the vaccine following the procedures and documentation requirements stipulated by that company.

The decision about whether to grant an exemption is solely determined by the company or entity requiring the vaccination.

According to the FDA approved instructions for use, medical contraindications to vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines include:

  • Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of a vaccine, or
  • A known (diagnosed) allergy to a component of a vaccine (see Appendix C for a list of vaccine components)

Any currently FDA-approved or FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people with underlying medical conditions who have no contraindications to vaccination.

