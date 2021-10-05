SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘How much do you feel like you belong at your school?’: New survey from CCSD asks students

The climate survey window is Oct. 13-27.
The climate survey window is Oct. 13-27.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not a new survey, and the questions aren’t necessarily new either, but a survey from the Charleston County School District aims to gauge the overall climate of its schools, in addition to students’ mental health.

“There are some upticks and trends that are concerning, um, in connections to mental health and wellness, again, for our staff and our students,” said CCSD Climate Coordinator Megan Bocchino. “I think we’d always want to know the answers to these questions, just kind of as we’re surveying and checking our students and where they are academically.”

CCSD says there is an extra emphasis on hearing students and serving their needs.

“I think what we’re asking for is to hear that student voice in a way that maybe we’ve never had the opportunity to hear before, so we’re trying to be responsive to what they have to tell us about what they need,” said Director of Intervention and Psychological Services Lisa Allison.

“We’re continuing to focus on mental wellness here in CCSD, and we’re hoping to use the Fall climate survey results to help us gain insight not only into the climate of our schools from a student and a staff perspective but also, um, kind of overall wellness of our staff and students,” Allison said.

CCSD officials say these are important questions to ask elementary students - more important than maybe ever. Bocchino said, “Certainly, we’re kind of at a heightened level and need an opportunity, um, for this data to be even more important and at our fingertips, with the mental wellness kind of initiative in focus.”

The survey window is October 13 to October 27. CCSD says that while they do want all students to participate, parents can opt their kids out of the survey by October 10.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado
Troopers arrest driver who fled fatal I-26 crash on foot
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested 24-year-old Roman Early...
Officers: 3 arrested in connection to N. Charleston double shooting
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man for fleeing from police, throwing guns from window

Latest News

The project is on 29 acres of land, near Highway 17. Schuster says the eSports stadium will...
Multi-purpose entertainment venue planned for Mount Pleasant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Multi-purpose entertainment venue planned for Mount Pleasant
New data from MUSC shows the number of children admitted to their Shawn Jenkins Children’s...
‘Incredibly concerning’: MUSC says severity of COVID among children, rate of hospitalizations at a high
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Incredibly concerning’: MUSC says severity of COVID among children, rate of hospitalizations at a high