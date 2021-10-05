SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch during the second half in an...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch during the second half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 28-14 loss to the Chargers

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in a 37-20 win over the Rams. The Summerville alum has 15 catches for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 5 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 24-14 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 3 TFL’s and 4.5 sacks this season

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 28-21 loss to San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Inactive in a 28-21 loss to San Francisco

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 28-21 win over Seattle. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 42-30 loss to Kansas City

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 41-21 win over Philadelphia

