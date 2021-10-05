Lowcountry non-profit changes name, expands services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A charity well known throughout the Lowcountry as Tricounty Family Ministries is changing its name.

Now known as “Neighbors Together”, the non-profit says they are hoping to expand their services under their new name.

Officials say the name embodies how the non-profit runs. Now the organization will help with clothing, housing assistance, health services, and time.

The organization is also expanding jobs training programs with the goal to prevent homelessness.

