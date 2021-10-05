Lowcountry law enforcement agencies participate in ‘National Night Out’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department and several other Lowcountry law enforcement are holding their National Night Out events.

Agencies say many of the National Nights Out were rescheduled from August because of severe weather.

The North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek Police Departments along with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will all hold their rescheduled events on Tuesday.

North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department says their event will be held at Park Circle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. They say there will be vendors and entertainment.

North Charleston Police Department Representative Harvey Jacobs says between 50 and 60 officers are planning to attend the event Tuesday night.

This event is an opportunity for the community to get to know the men and women wearing uniforms and Jacobs says it often draws in upwards of one thousand people. Jacobs says community support is vital in making sure officers can effectively do their jobs.

In addition to the food and games, Jacobs says this year the department is bringing in the Blood Connection to give people the opportunity to donate blood at the events. Specialized units will also be on display including SWAT trucks, K9 demonstrations, Barbour patrol boats and more, Jacobs said.

Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is hosting their rescheduled National Night out on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

Organizers say National Night Out is a community awareness event held every year. This year’s event will feature live music by Bach to Rock Mount Pleasant and a raffle from Patriots Point.

Additionally organizers say there will be kids’ activities by Charleston Jump Castle which will include a bounce house, dunk tank, and foam ax throwing.

The department with have giveaways, static displays of SWAT, Mobile Field Force, Harbor Patrol, K9, as well as a recruitment table and information on their police explorer program.

Charleston County

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also hosting its National Night Out, but theirs will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the James Island Town Hall. That’s located at 1122 Dills Bluff Road off of Camp Road.

Deputies are asking the public to join for a fun time of community building.

Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Police Department says they will hold their National Night Out at the city’s Municipal Center. That’s located at 519 N Goose Creek Boulevard and organizers say the event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The free event will have fire trucks, music and free food along with SWAT and K9 demos and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Bike Patrol, Fire Trucks, Gift Bags for the kids, music, a dunk tank and hot dogs have also been mentioned, by organizers.

