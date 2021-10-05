N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was recently reported missing.

Police say Nathaly Vazquez, 16, was reported missing after she was last seen Sunday.

Vazquez is 5′1″ and 125 pounds a North Charleston Police statement said.

North Charleston Police say she was last seen wearing a white shirt with designs and black pants. They say she has brown eyes and auburn hair.

If you see her please contact the North Charleston Police detective on the case at 843-740-2852.

