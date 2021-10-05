SC Lottery
New data as a vaccine deadline passes for city of Charleston workers

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine was Monday for city of Charleston workers. New data from the city showed just how many workers have gotten the shot so far.

Monday’s deadline was for employees, volunteers, temps and interns to get the first shot, and the deadline to get the second - or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson - is November 22. Some city workers are applying for exemptions, and while they are pending approval, new numbers show that the majority is vaccinated.

The city said 66% of city employees are fully vaccinated, 8% are requesting an exemption from taking the shot for religious reasons, and less than 1% want a medical exemption. Another 4% are either partially vaccinated, waiting to get their vaccination, or have scheduled their second shot.

The remainder of city employees, 22%, are listed as unknown, meaning that the city will be telling them to either get the shot or request an exemption.

The departments with the lowest percentage of vaccination include police, fire, public service and recreation. The final deadline to get the vaccine or request an exemption is November 22 for the City of Charleston.

