Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Affidavits show the North Charleston Police Department is charging a woman after she allegedly obstructed law enforcement’s investigation of a murder.

Jail records show Sa’deja Immone Renee Williams, 20, has been charged with obstructing justice.

Affidavits allege Williams lied to authorities when she was asked about where she was during the commission of a murder and who was in possession of her car during that same time frame.

The murder in question happened at the Charleston Heights Motel on Sept. 11 when affidavits say Roman Early Lo’Landon Allen-Davis shot two people, killing one of them.

On Sept. 13, authorities say they found video of Williams and Allen-Davis fleeing the scene of the shooting and getting in a gold 2009 Chevy Malibu.

Once the plates were identified and Williams was identified as the owner, affidavits say authorities questioned Williams about her involvement.

Affidavits say Williams claimed a man named Chris had her car during the afternoon of Sept. 11 and she picked up her car from Chris on Montague Avenue at some point in the late afternoon.

Allen-Davis was arrested on Sept. 21 and admitted to the shooting, affidavits state. They say Allen-Davis told investigators that he contacted Williams who picked him up at a store on Montague after the shooting.

Williams is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.