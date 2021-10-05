Police: Charges raised to murder in July 5 shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charges against a man accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in July in North Charleston have been upgraded to murder, authorities say.

North Charleston Police responded to the 4800 block of Lecque Road on July 5 for a report of an alleged suicide. Officers say they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police spokesman Harvey Jacobs says the investigation determined that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and police were able to locate Jamie Ray Harris.

Harris was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, however, police say as detectives continued their investigation they uncovered evidence that “what occurred was actually murder.”

Harris was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, authorities say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.