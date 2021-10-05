SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Charges raised to murder in July 5 shooting in North Charleston

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charges against a man accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in July in North Charleston have been upgraded to murder, authorities say.

North Charleston Police responded to the 4800 block of Lecque Road on July 5 for a report of an alleged suicide. Officers say they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police spokesman Harvey Jacobs says the investigation determined that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted and police were able to locate Jamie Ray Harris.

Harris was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, however, police say as detectives continued their investigation they uncovered evidence that “what occurred was actually murder.”

Harris was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, authorities say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado
Troopers arrest driver who fled fatal I-26 crash on foot
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested 24-year-old Roman Early...
Officers: 3 arrested in connection to N. Charleston double shooting
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man for fleeing from police, throwing guns from window

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Charges raised to murder in July 5 shooting in North Charleston
The project is on 29 acres of land, near Highway 17. Schuster says the eSports stadium will...
Multi-purpose entertainment venue planned for Mount Pleasant
New data from MUSC shows the number of children admitted to their Shawn Jenkins Children’s...
‘Incredibly concerning’: MUSC says severity of COVID among children, rate of hospitalizations at a high