Residential flooring company invests $4.4 million in Goose Creek

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A residential flooring company says their $4.4 million investment in Goose Creek will bring 30 jobs.

Flooring Services LLC is a commercial and residential flooring company that is relocating its headquarters to Goose Creek. FSL says they are investing $4.4 million in the Crowfield Corporate Park in Goose Creek to create 30 jobs.

A family-owned company founded in 1999, FSL says they are one of the largest flooring companies in the Southeast and they have served commercial and residential customers for more than 20 years. They say the decision to build a new company headquarters in Goose Creek is a testament to the strong business climate of the city and its diverse and talented workforce.

“We are thrilled to welcome Flooring Services LLC and the jobs it will bring to our City,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “For Goose Creek, this growing company’s decision to locate here is the latest chapter in a success story that is still being written. Goose Creek is in the sweet spot of growth and opportunity. We are young, well educated, diverse, family-friendly and business-friendly.”

“Our FSL Team is grateful and humbled by the welcoming of the Goose Creek Community,” FSL President Jay Schwartz said. “We are confident and optimistic that our new headquarters will serve the community and our national customer base to the highest standards.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

