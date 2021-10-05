Salvation Army extends Angel Tree registration deadline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army plans to extend their application deadline for the Angel Tree program registration.

Back in September, the Salvation Army invited families with children ages 0 to 12 who needed assistance ahead of the holiday season to apply for their program.

They originally said the registration deadline was last Sunday, but they have now extended it until October 15.

Those accepted into the program give a list to the Salvation Army of things their child needs and wants and then a donor takes the list and fills a bag with gifts.

Organizers say anyone who lives in Berkeley County, Charleston County, and Dorchester County is eligible to apply.

People interested in the program can sign up again next Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army’s Community Center located at 2135 Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

The Salvation Army will not be offering online registration for the program.

Organizers say applicants must bring the following when they show up to start their application:

State-issued picture ID

Original birth certificate for all children who will be ages 0 to 12 on Christmas Day

Clothing sizes and shoe sizes for children who will be ages 0 to 12 on Christmas Day

September 2021 EBT printout with household information and EBT amount or 6 month recertification (Organizers say no EBT cards, texts, or online/app review will be accepted)

Those who do not receive EBT must bring proof of all household income and all household expenses

The Salvation Army says no children will be allowed at sign-ups and masks must be worn at all times.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 843-747-5271.

