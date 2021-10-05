SC reports less than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less cases than any day last week.

DHEC reported 1,248 new cases, including 993 detected through PCR tests and another 255 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Tuesdays’ release covered Sunday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 27 deaths, 26 of which were listed as confirmed and one listed as probable.

Of those 27 deaths, six were reported in Lowcountry counties. Three confirmed deaths were each reported in Berkeley County, two in Charleston County and one in Dorchester County.

The results came from 16,007 tests conducted with a positive rate of 8.9%, less than half last Wednesday’s 18.8% rate.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 868,574 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 697,635 cases detected using PCR tests and 170,939 detected with rapid tests.

As of Friday, DHEC reported a total of 12,729 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,036 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,693 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.9 million tests since the pandemic began.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.