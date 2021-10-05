Scattered downpours to dominate the forecast this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow means the chance of rain has returned to the Lowcountry once again! Scattered rain and storms are expected today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. An upper level low pressure system will stall in the Deep South over the next few days leading to a rinse and repeat forecast through at least Friday. Off and on downpours are going to be a possibility each day this week with clouds holding temperatures down a few degrees in the low 80s. Over the upcoming weekend, the upper level low will finally begin to move and that will help to bring in drier air. Rain chances are likely to begin to lower from Saturday into Sunday.

TROPICS: Weak disturbance near Bahamas is unlikely to develop as it moves north, off the Southeast coast. No big concerns as this passes offshore of the Lowcountry later this week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 81.

