Beaufort Co. gives nearly $1 million in COVID relief to landlords for renters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County says they have given $864,579.10 to landlords in Beaufort County to keep residents in their homes.

The county says the SC Stay Plus pandemic-related rent relief program has been helping Beaufort County residents since August.

The program has assisted residents struggling with back rent and utility payments due to pandemic-related financial instability.

The county says outreach has been very successful, with over 600 residents seeking help at local libraries and more than 150 households approved for rental assistance.

Over the last month, since the federal eviction moratorium ended, county officials say SC Stay Plus has received 1000 more applications.

SC Stay Plus provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies.

SC Stay Plus representatives have extended and will be available at the Beaufort Branch Library Fridays and Saturdays during October to continue providing one-to-one assistance to residents submitting the application for financial support.

They will be helping from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

County residents who would like to apply can meet with program assistants at the Beaufort Branch Library located at 311 Scott Street.

SC Stay Plus applications are collected online and can be accessed from their website.

For questions and more information, contact the SC Stay Plus call center at 803-336-3420 or toll-free at 1-800-476-0412.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.