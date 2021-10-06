SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. schools offer free COVID testing

School officials say that they will open three different testing locations every weekday...
School officials say that they will open three different testing locations every weekday through next week.(Sara Pack/MUSC)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is opening three locations for free COVID testing.

School officials say that they will open three different testing locations every weekday through next week. Additionally, they said they would have one location open both this Saturday and Saturday Oct. 9.

Wednesday’s locations include:

  • The Cafeteria at Laing Middle School located at 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane in Mount Pleasant
  • The Atrium of The Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies located at 1088 East Montague Avenue in North Charleston
  • The Training Room at the West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies located at 4066 West Wildcat Boulevard in West Ashley

Organizers say those locations will be open from 3:45 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A complete schedule with COVID vaccination locations and availability can be found on the Charleston County School District’s website.

The district says a consent form will need to be completed in advance of testing, but directions to download and complete the consent form can be found on the Charleston County School District’s website as well.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Nathaly Vazquez
N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Dispatch reported receiving calls around 12:59 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 2800...
Crews respond to reported Johns Island house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County School District providing additional meals to students at no cost
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating after shooting victim found in Hanahan grocery store parking lot
The South Carolina Department of Safety awarded three grants to the Goose Creek Police...
Goose Creek Police awarded three highway safety grants