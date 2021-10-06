Charleston Co. schools offer free COVID testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is opening three locations for free COVID testing.

School officials say that they will open three different testing locations every weekday through next week. Additionally, they said they would have one location open both this Saturday and Saturday Oct. 9.

Wednesday’s locations include:

The Cafeteria at Laing Middle School located at 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane in Mount Pleasant

The Atrium of The Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies located at 1088 East Montague Avenue in North Charleston

The Training Room at the West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies located at 4066 West Wildcat Boulevard in West Ashley

Organizers say those locations will be open from 3:45 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A complete schedule with COVID vaccination locations and availability can be found on the Charleston County School District’s website.

The district says a consent form will need to be completed in advance of testing, but directions to download and complete the consent form can be found on the Charleston County School District’s website as well.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.