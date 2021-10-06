Charleston Co. suspends applications for rental assistance program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s Community Development Department will stop accepting Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications, Friday.

The department says they will process applications submitted through Thursday and follow-up with those applicants who still need to submit information.

The program currently has over 10,900 applications in the system. Staff needs to ensure there is enough funding available for pending applications before accepting additional ones. If there is still funding available after processing applications, Community Development will re-open the application.

Since the start of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on April 12 Charleston County has provided $11.6 million in rental and utility aid to over 1,600 households and helped over 450 landlords.

