Charleston County School District providing additional meals to students at no cost

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they are able to provide additional food and meals at no cost to students and their families.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, 60 locations will provide dinner meals to students and 11 schools will serve mid-morning snacks.

The following 60 schools are offering free dinner meals to students:

A.C. Corcoran Elementary School

Angel Oak Elementary School

Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School

Baptist Hill Middle High School

Belle Hall Elementary School

Buist Academy

Carolina Park Elementary School

Carolina Voyager Charter School

Charles Pinckney Elementary School

Charleston Development Academy (Elementary)

Charleston Development Academy (Middle)

Charleston Progressive Academy

Chicora Elementary School

Daniel Jenkins Academy

Drayton Hall Elementary School

E.B. Ellington Elementary School

Edith L. Frierson Elementary School

Harbor View Elementary School

Hunley Park Elementary School

James B. Edwards Elementary School

James Island Elementary School

James Simons Montessori School

Jane Edwards Elementary School

Jennie Moore Elementary School

Jerry Zucker Middle School

Julian Mitchell Elementary School

Ladson Elementary School

Lambs Elementary School

Laurel Hill Primary School

Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School

Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School

Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center

Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School

Meeting Street @Brentwood

Meeting Street @Burns

Memminger Elementary School

Midland Park Primary School

Military Magnet Academy

Minnie Hughes Elementary School

Morningside Middle School

Mount Pleasant Academy

Mount Zion Elementary School

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School

North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School

North Charleston Elementary School

North Charleston High School

Northwoods Middle School

Oakland Elementary School

Pepperhill Elementary School

Pinehurst Elementary School

R.B. Stall High School

St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School

St. John’s High School

Sanders-Clyde Elementary School

Springfield Elementary School

Stono Park Elementary School

Sullivan’s Island Elementary School

W.B. Goodwin Elementary School

The following 11 sites will provide mid-morning snacks to early head start and head start students:

E.B. Ellington Elementary School

James Island Elementary School

Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center

Midland Park Primary School

Minnie Hughes Elementary School

Mount Zion Elementary School

Sanders-Clyde Elementary School

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School

R.B. Stall High School

W.B. Goodwin Elementary School

West Ashley Head Start

