Charleston County School District providing additional meals to students at no cost
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they are able to provide additional food and meals at no cost to students and their families.
Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, 60 locations will provide dinner meals to students and 11 schools will serve mid-morning snacks.
The following 60 schools are offering free dinner meals to students:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Angel Oak Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Baptist Hill Middle High School
- Belle Hall Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Carolina Park Elementary School
- Carolina Voyager Charter School
- Charles Pinckney Elementary School
- Charleston Development Academy (Elementary)
- Charleston Development Academy (Middle)
- Charleston Progressive Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- Daniel Jenkins Academy
- Drayton Hall Elementary School
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- Edith L. Frierson Elementary School
- Harbor View Elementary School
- Hunley Park Elementary School
- James B. Edwards Elementary School
- James Island Elementary School
- James Simons Montessori School
- Jane Edwards Elementary School
- Jennie Moore Elementary School
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Julian Mitchell Elementary School
- Ladson Elementary School
- Lambs Elementary School
- Laurel Hill Primary School
- Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School
- Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School
- Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Meeting Street @Brentwood
- Meeting Street @Burns
- Memminger Elementary School
- Midland Park Primary School
- Military Magnet Academy
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
- Morningside Middle School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- Mount Zion Elementary School
- Murray-LaSaine Montessori School
- North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School
- North Charleston Elementary School
- North Charleston High School
- Northwoods Middle School
- Oakland Elementary School
- Pepperhill Elementary School
- Pinehurst Elementary School
- R.B. Stall High School
- St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- St. John’s High School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- Springfield Elementary School
- Stono Park Elementary School
- Sullivan’s Island Elementary School
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
The following 11 sites will provide mid-morning snacks to early head start and head start students:
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- James Island Elementary School
- Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center
- Midland Park Primary School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
- Mount Zion Elementary School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- R.B. Stall High School
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
- West Ashley Head Start
