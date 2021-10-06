Cops: N. Charleston armed robber arrested after security camera captures escape route

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators say an armed robber was quickly arrested after a security camera showed officers where he ran off to.

The North Charleston Police Department charged 57-year-old Stanley Greene with attempted armed robbery. He was given a $65,000 bond.

He was arrested on Tuesday when a police officer responded to the 3300 block of Rivers Avenue for an attempted armed robbery. As the officer was checking the area of Reynolds Avenue and Madonna Street he saw a long sleeve shirt on the ground which was part of the clothing that the officer was told the suspect was wearing.

The officer then went into a nearby business, asked to review their security camera, and reported seeing the suspect on the video footage running through the parking lot and throwing the shirt.

According to police, the video showed the suspect running across the street towards an open field.

A report states that officers then responded to the field and found the suspect hiding underneath an abandoned camper.

