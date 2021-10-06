SC Lottery
Crews respond to reported Johns Island house fire

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Dispatch reports that fire crews were sent to battle a structure fire on Johns Island.

Dispatch reported receiving calls around 12:59 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 2800 block of Summertrees Boulevard on Johns Island.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the fire, or how much damage the house sustained.

This is a developing story. check back for updates.

