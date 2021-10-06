Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown County

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they responded to a Georgetown County home Wednesday evening in response to a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Hodge Drive.

Deputies say one person was reportedly shot in the foot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

