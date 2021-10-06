SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old

Talayja Dawson
Talayja Dawson(Shariff Taylor)
By Cameron Bopp and Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen in St. Stephen.

Deputies say Talayja Dawson was last seen at her mother’s house, located in the 130 block of Rooster Lane. Her mother, Shariff Taylor, said she last saw Dawson at 8 p.m. Monday and she contacted law enforcement at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday when she noticed her daughter missing.

Deputies say they arrived at Taylor’s house and spoke with her at 6:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Incident reports say Dawson’s bedroom window was open and her car, a red Hummer, was missing.

Every electronic device that can be tracked has been deactivated or disabled, according to her mother.

Dawson is a student at Timberland High School in St. Stephen and deputies say she used works at a Taco Bell in Moncks Corner.

Taylor could not provide a description of Dawson’s clothing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Nathaly Vazquez
N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. suspends applications for rental assistance program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed Ravenel development to expand town by 400 homes, nearly 3,000 acres
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews put out reported Johns Island house fire
Glaze said school administrators and the school resource officer found the gun after getting a...
Unloaded handgun found in Charleston Co. student backpack
Who wants to work at one of the Lowcountry’s most popular holiday attractions? The Holiday...
Working Wednesdays: Holiday Festival of Lights hiring holiday helpers