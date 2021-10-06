Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen in St. Stephen.

Deputies say Talayja Dawson was last seen at her mother’s house, located in the 130 block of Rooster Lane. Her mother, Shariff Taylor, said she last saw Dawson at 8 p.m. Monday and she contacted law enforcement at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday when she noticed her daughter missing.

Deputies say they arrived at Taylor’s house and spoke with her at 6:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Incident reports say Dawson’s bedroom window was open and her car, a red Hummer, was missing.

Every electronic device that can be tracked has been deactivated or disabled, according to her mother.

Dawson is a student at Timberland High School in St. Stephen and deputies say she used works at a Taco Bell in Moncks Corner.

Taylor could not provide a description of Dawson’s clothing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.