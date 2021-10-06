Georgetown police: ‘Devastated’ by death of K-9

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says one of their K-9′s, Liza, has died after contracting a terminal medical condition.

Liza is a German Sheppard that has been with the Georgetown Police Department since 2015. The department says she was a drug detection dog and a K-9 tracking dog.

For the past 2.5 years, the department says Liza and her partner Corporal Clayton Johnson had formed a very special bond.

Georgetown Police say Liza has worked many cases in her career from locating drugs to tracking suspects and locating valuable evidence. Officers say she also assisted multiple agencies during the course of her career.

Last week, Corporal Johnson noticed Liza was not her normal self and carried her to the veterinarian, the department said in a statement. They said that a doctor ran several tests and it was determined that Liza had a terminal medical condition.

Corporal Johnson, his family and the entire Georgetown Police Department are all devastated by the news, the department said.

Georgetown police confirm Liza had a full escort back over the bridges to Georgetown one final time.

They ask that everyone keeps Liza, Corporal Johnson and the men and women of the Georgetown Police Department in their prayers.

