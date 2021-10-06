SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown police: ‘Devastated’ by death of K-9

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says one of their K-9′s, Liza, has died after contracting a terminal medical condition.

Liza is a German Sheppard that has been with the Georgetown Police Department since 2015. The department says she was a drug detection dog and a K-9 tracking dog.

For the past 2.5 years, the department says Liza and her partner Corporal Clayton Johnson had formed a very special bond.

Georgetown Police say Liza has worked many cases in her career from locating drugs to tracking suspects and locating valuable evidence. Officers say she also assisted multiple agencies during the course of her career.

Last week, Corporal Johnson noticed Liza was not her normal self and carried her to the veterinarian, the department said in a statement. They said that a doctor ran several tests and it was determined that Liza had a terminal medical condition.

Corporal Johnson, his family and the entire Georgetown Police Department are all devastated by the news, the department said.

Georgetown police confirm Liza had a full escort back over the bridges to Georgetown one final time.

They ask that everyone keeps Liza, Corporal Johnson and the men and women of the Georgetown Police Department in their prayers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Nathaly Vazquez
N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed Ravenel development to expand town by 400 homes, nearly 3,000 acres
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews put out reported Johns Island house fire
Glaze said school administrators and the school resource officer found the gun after getting a...
Unloaded handgun found in Charleston Co. student backpack
Who wants to work at one of the Lowcountry’s most popular holiday attractions? The Holiday...
Working Wednesdays: Holiday Festival of Lights hiring holiday helpers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Unloaded handgun found in Charleston Co. student backpack