Goose Creek Police awarded three highway safety grants

The South Carolina Department of Safety awarded three grants to the Goose Creek Police Department.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Safety awarded three grants to the Goose Creek Police Department.

The department was awarded the traffic safety enforcement officer grant, the impaired driving countermeasures grant and the special DUI prosecutor grant.

Officials say the traffic safety and impaired driving officer grants focus on the enhancement of the department’s current traffic enforcement in an effort to reduce traffic collisions, fatalities and injuries.

According to a release, this year’s traffic safety enforcement officer grant includes funding for an additional officer.

The prosecutor grant allows the department to have a full-time special impaired driving prosecutor to conduct legal proceedings, review cases made by officers and provide training on impaired driving cases.

Officials say the total value of the grants is $386,248.

