SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by the manufacturing issue.(Source: Ellume, Food and Drug Administration)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test over false positive results.

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not have it. Negative results do not appear to be affected by a manufacturing issue.

“The FDA is working closely with Ellume to assess the company’s additional manufacturing checks and other corrective steps to help ensure that the issue is resolved,” a safety communication from the agency said.

A complete list of recalled Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests can be found on the company’s website.

If you purchased one of the recalled test kits, you can request a replacement by completing an online form.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Nathaly Vazquez
N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. suspends applications for rental assistance program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed Ravenel development to expand town by 400 homes, nearly 3,000 acres
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews put out reported Johns Island house fire
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
Glaze said school administrators and the school resource officer found the gun after getting a...
Unloaded handgun found in Charleston Co. student backpack