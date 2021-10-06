SC Lottery
Investigators arrest man suspected in N. Charleston double murder

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Michael Parker.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have announced the arrest of a 34-year-old man suspected in a double murder in North Charleston.

His arrest stems from an investigation on Sept. 19 when police officers responded to the Econo Lodge for a report of a male victim who had been shot and killed.

During the investigation detectives say they learned that a female victim had been shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn.

“Through the investigation witnesses were located and Michael Parker was identified as the individual who shot and killed both victims,” NCPD officials said.

Police say Parker was charged with two counts of Murder and two counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Stay with www.Live5news.com for more on this developing news.

