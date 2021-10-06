More clouds, more rain on the way today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level low pressure system remains stationary over Mississippi this morning and that means more clouds and more rain on the way today. The heaviest rain is starting out just to our south today across Beaufort County. Some of this rain will likely work its way northward as the day wears on. Keep the umbrellas handy again today! Scattered rain and storms are possible this morning and afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A piece of energy will slide through the area tonight keeping the rain chance going after dark. It appears that slightly drier air may move in tomorrow, lowering the rain chance and giving us a better chance at sunshine. The rain chances will stay up through the end of the work week but improving weather will start to move in over the weekend. The rain chance will decrease from Saturday to Sunday with dry weather in place by early next week.

TROPICS: Still watching a disturbance off the Southeast coast that is unlikely to develop. This will pass offshore over the next couple days. We have no concerns of this strengthening and impacting us!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 81.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.