Police investigating after shooting victim found in Hanahan grocery store parking lot

The Hanahan Police Department says they responded to a possible shooting at Lowe’s Foods on...
The Hanahan Police Department says they responded to a possible shooting at Lowe’s Foods on Tanner Place Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Hanahan grocery store on Tuesday.

The Hanahan Police Department says they responded to a possible shooting at Lowes Foods on Tanner Place Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say they located a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the investigation determined that the actual shooting took place at another location.

“Our investigators have determined that the actual shooting took place at another location and based on what we have gathered so far, this is a domestic related incident and there is no threat to the general public,” Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner said in a Facebook post.

Officers say staff at the store held customers inside the store while they determined if there was an active threat to the shopping center.

Turner said that while this is the second shooting in the area in a week that both were isolated incidents.

