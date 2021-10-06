SC Lottery
Proposed Ravenel development to expand town by 400 homes, nearly 3,000 acres

By Riley Bean and Danielle Seat
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - A new 400-home development in the rural town of Ravenel could soon move to the final stage of approval.

If passed by the Ravenel Town Council at Wednesday’s council meeting the town could see some big changes.

The proposal for the new development would expand the town by about 3,000 acres all owned by the developer. Within the 3,000-acre expansion, the 350-acre development known as Tea Farm Development would be located off Highway 17 and Old Jacksonboro Road.

The plans show for the creation of 400 homes and include up to 16 acres devoted to commercial use.

The developers, McLeod Lumber, say they are aiming to limit the impacts on the environment, increase the community’s access to resources, provide housing for people of all incomes and improve quality of life with trails and parks.

In its first reading, town council voted to move forward with the project.

Wednesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. and all public comments can be sent to townadministrator@townofravenel.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

