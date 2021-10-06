SC Lottery
SC Education Dept. to receive $56 million more in Federal COVID funding

State Superintendent Molly Spearman says the money will go towards helping with the challenges created by the pandemic for students with disabilities.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education says it is receiving $56 million in additional funding from the American Rescue Plan.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman says the money will go towards helping with the challenges created by the pandemic for students with disabilities. It is called Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding or IDEA funding.

This IDEA funding includes payments for academic support, school supplies, transportation, and internet access.

“South Carolina’s vulnerable student populations continue to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Spearman said. “These funds will be used by school districts to address the specific needs of students with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness so that they have every opportunity to be successful now and into the future.”

Spearman says the state has already allocated $13.8 million for homeless children and youth funding with $10.4 million going directly to school districts. She says IDEA programs are targeted at students with disabilities, and to support specific and urgent needs of students who are experiencing homelessness.

The Department of Education says South Carolina public schools have received a total of $3.3 billion in federal COVID-19 education relief funding dating back to March 2020 to support the reopening of schools and addressing student, staff, and community pandemic related needs.

