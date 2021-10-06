SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, over 11 million SC tests conducted since pandemic’s start

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken over 11 million...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken over 11 million COVID tests since the beginning of the pandemic but reported 1,278 cases Wednesday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken over 11 million COVID tests since the beginning of the pandemic but reported 1,278 cases Wednesday.

That’s up 30 cases from Tuesday, but significantly less than last week.

DHEC reported 1,278 new cases, including 834 detected through PCR tests and another 444 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Wednesdays’ release covered Monday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 55 deaths, 46 of which were listed as confirmed and nine listed as probable.

Of those 55 deaths, 12 were reported in Lowcountry counties. One confirmed death was reported in Beaufort County, three confirmed deaths were reported Charleston County and one confirmed and one probable death were reported in both Berkeley County and Colleton County. Dorchester County reported four confirmed deaths.

The results came from 10,896 tests, down from Tuesday’s 16,007, conducted with a positive rate of 11.1%. That’s slightly higher than Tuesday’s 8.9%, but less than half of last Wednesday’s 18.8% rate.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 869,838 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 698,517 cases detected using PCR tests and 171,321 detected with rapid tests.

As of Monday, DHEC reported a total of 12,784 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,082 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,702 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11 million tests since the pandemic began.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Nathaly Vazquez
N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools offer free COVID testing
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
School officials say that they will open three different testing locations every weekday...
Charleston Co. schools offer free COVID testing