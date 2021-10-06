SC reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, over 11 million SC tests conducted since pandemic’s start

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken over 11 million COVID tests since the beginning of the pandemic but reported 1,278 cases Wednesday.

That’s up 30 cases from Tuesday, but significantly less than last week.

DHEC reported 1,278 new cases, including 834 detected through PCR tests and another 444 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Wednesdays’ release covered Monday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 55 deaths, 46 of which were listed as confirmed and nine listed as probable.

Of those 55 deaths, 12 were reported in Lowcountry counties. One confirmed death was reported in Beaufort County, three confirmed deaths were reported Charleston County and one confirmed and one probable death were reported in both Berkeley County and Colleton County. Dorchester County reported four confirmed deaths.

The results came from 10,896 tests, down from Tuesday’s 16,007, conducted with a positive rate of 11.1%. That’s slightly higher than Tuesday’s 8.9%, but less than half of last Wednesday’s 18.8% rate.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 869,838 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 698,517 cases detected using PCR tests and 171,321 detected with rapid tests.

As of Monday, DHEC reported a total of 12,784 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,082 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,702 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11 million tests since the pandemic began.







