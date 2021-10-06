SC Lottery
Showers continue over the next few days!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level low pressure system remains stationary over Mississippi today and that means more clouds and more rain for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be steady near 80 degrees. A piece of energy will slide through the area tonight keeping the rain chance going after dark. It appears that slightly drier air may move in tomorrow, lowering the rain chance and giving us a better chance at sunshine. The rain chances will stay up through the end of the work week but improving weather will start to move in over the weekend. The rain chance will decrease from Saturday to Sunday with dry weather in place by early next week.

TROPICS: Still watching a disturbance off the Southeast coast that is unlikely to develop. This will pass offshore over the next couple days. We have no concerns of this strengthening and impacting us!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 69.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 82, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 82, Low 66.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 65.

