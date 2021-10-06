Two dead in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say two people were killed and one person was transported to the hospital in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning in Colleton County.

The incident occurred at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Charleston Highway near Featherbed Road.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a box truck was traveling west on Charleston Highway and a Lexus sedan was traveling east when the two vehicles collided.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash. The passenger in the box truck was taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

