SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two dead in Colleton County crash

Troopers say two people were killed and one person was transported to the hospital in a fatal...
Troopers say two people were killed and one person was transported to the hospital in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning in Colleton County.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say two people were killed and one person was transported to the hospital in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning in Colleton County.

The incident occurred at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Charleston Highway near Featherbed Road.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a box truck was traveling west on Charleston Highway and a Lexus sedan was traveling east when the two vehicles collided.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash. The passenger in the box truck was taken to a hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration said the number of rapid COVID tests that Americans can take...
Supply of rapid, at-home COVID tests in US expected to double in next several weeks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Supply of rapid, at-home COVID tests in US expected to double in next several weeks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Investigators arrest man suspected in N. Charleston double murder
Deputies say they responded to a Georgetown County home Wednesday evening in response to a...
Deputies investigating shooting in Georgetown County