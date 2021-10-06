Unloaded handgun found in Charleston Co. student backpack

SC Lottery
By Rob Way
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Administrators at Baptist Hill Middle High School said they found an “unloaded handgun” inside a student’s backpack Monday.

“The weapon was confiscated without incident,” Baptist Hill Middle High School Principal Brendan Glaze wrote in an email to parents. “We have not received any reports of anyone being threatened.”

Glaze said school administrators and the school resource officer found the gun after getting a tip.

“We ask you to use this opportunity to encourage your children to help keep our school safe by following ‘if you see something, say something,’” Glaze wrote.

The student who had a gun in their backpack now faces a minimum of a one-year expulsion.

