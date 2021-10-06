Working Wednesdays: Holiday Festival of Lights hiring holiday helpers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Who wants to work at one of the Lowcountry’s most popular holiday attractions? The Holiday Festival of Lights is five weeks away, and applicants can get a job right now to help make the festival a success.

A representative with Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission will be the guest on Working Wednesdays to talk about job openings for this year’s festival.

Positions include food servers, park attendants, train drivers, and of course, Santa. The pay varies from $10.25 to $30.25. Click here to apply. The event runs Nov. 12 through Dec. 31 at James Island County Park.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. Viewers will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

Any business that would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

