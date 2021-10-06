SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Holiday Festival of Lights hiring holiday helpers

The festival runs Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 this year at James Island County Park.
Who wants to work at one of the Lowcountry’s most popular holiday attractions? The Holiday...
Who wants to work at one of the Lowcountry’s most popular holiday attractions? The Holiday Festival of Lights is five weeks away, and applicants can get a job right now to help make the festival a success.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Who wants to work at one of the Lowcountry’s most popular holiday attractions? The Holiday Festival of Lights is five weeks away, and applicants can get a job right now to help make the festival a success.

A representative with Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission will be the guest on Working Wednesdays to talk about job openings for this year’s festival.

Positions include food servers, park attendants, train drivers, and of course, Santa. The pay varies from $10.25 to $30.25. Click here to apply. The event runs Nov. 12 through Dec. 31 at James Island County Park.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. Viewers will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

Any business that would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19
Officials at the public housing complex say area drug dealers are preying on tenants with...
Drug dealers preying on elderly tenants at Joseph Floyd Manor
Sa'deja Immone Renee Williams
Police charge woman for lying about murder knowledge, get away car
Xavier Rosado
Bond set for driver who fled Porsche SUV after fatal crash on I-26
Nathaly Vazquez
N. Charleston Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Charleston Co. coroner to provide update on foot found last October
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, over 11 million SC tests conducted since pandemic’s start
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Missing Talayja Dawson
The county says the SC Stay Plus pandemic-related rent relief program has been helping Beaufort...
Beaufort Co. gives nearly $1 million in COVID relief to landlords for renters
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. suspends applications for rental assistance program