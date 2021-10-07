SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

70 percent of adult North Carolinians now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19

According to NCDHHS, COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.
Some SC residents still skeptical of COVID vaccine despite full FDA authorization
Some SC residents still skeptical of COVID vaccine despite full FDA authorization(Adam Mintzer)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made a significant announcement on Thursday that 70 percent of North Carolinians aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Seventy percent of North Carolinians have sought out reliable information and decided to protect themselves and others with tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. If you’re not vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just don’t wait.”

Charlotte will now require COVID vaccines for all new city government workers

According to NCDHHS, COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are more than 18 times more likely to die from COVID than fully vaccinated individuals.

The NCDHHS recently began distributing booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 65 and older, who have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher-risk settings, or in a place where many people work together.

People aged 12-17 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine and clinical trials are being completed and analyzed for children 5-11.

“We still have a way to go to get everyone fully vaccinated, but we should all celebrate this moment,” Secretary Cohen said. “Credit for reaching this important milestone goes to the thousands of tireless providers, community and faith-based groups, advocates and public servants who worked to provide education and, most importantly, access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. You have saved millions of lives. Let’s keep up the good work.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts

Latest News

Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Friday forecast
Online “imposter schemes” targeting investors are growing more prevalent and sophisticated,...
‘Impostor schemes’ targeting investors on the rise in SC, attorney general’s office warns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden calls on more employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Steve Korawleski goes crabbing during his annual vacation in Pawleys Island.
Pawleys Island leaders hoping to dredge inlets due to sand, silt build-up
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday after 2-year absence