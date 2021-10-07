70 percent of adult North Carolinians now at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made a significant announcement on Thursday that 70 percent of North Carolinians aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Seventy percent of North Carolinians have sought out reliable information and decided to protect themselves and others with tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. If you’re not vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just don’t wait.”

According to NCDHHS, COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are more than 18 times more likely to die from COVID than fully vaccinated individuals.

The NCDHHS recently began distributing booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 65 and older, who have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher-risk settings, or in a place where many people work together.

People aged 12-17 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine and clinical trials are being completed and analyzed for children 5-11.

“We still have a way to go to get everyone fully vaccinated, but we should all celebrate this moment,” Secretary Cohen said. “Credit for reaching this important milestone goes to the thousands of tireless providers, community and faith-based groups, advocates and public servants who worked to provide education and, most importantly, access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state. You have saved millions of lives. Let’s keep up the good work.”

