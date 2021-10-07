SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies arrest man suspected of killing two women in Orangeburg Co.

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Orangeburg man in connection to a September shooting that...
Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Orangeburg man in connection to a September shooting that killed two women.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Orangeburg man in connection to a September shooting that killed two women.

Jamore Ellison was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say on September 12 around 3:40 a.m. four women were traveling on Coleman Avenue towards their homes when another car cut them off and shot at them.

Two women were killed in the incident, another was injured and the fourth was unscathed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who ran away and was last...
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway
The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mother struggling to find at-home vaccination
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will ask County Council to spend more than $1 million on...
DNA backlog delaying sheriff’s office investigations