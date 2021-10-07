SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cane’s sending corporate staff to fill in as fry cooks, cashiers amid labor shortage

The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.
The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Raising Cane’s is asking corporate staff to fry chicken tenders and serve drive-thru and dine-in customers in its restaurants as the industrywide labor shortage hits the chicken chain.

Cane’s will send half of its corporate staff into over 500 restaurants across the country, Bloomberg first reported. Senior vice presidents are among those sent to the branches, the company said.

The company is hoping to hire 10,000 workers over the next 50 days.

Raising Cane’s, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has 40,000 workers, and is planning to expand its footprint in 2022.

Fears over the Delta variant as well as fair wage debates have contributed to a service industry labor shortage since the pandemic began in March 2020. Business owners have blamed unemployment benefits for driving a lack of desire to work while potential employees argue that low-paying jobs are less attractive in such a competitive labor market.

The number of people employed in the food-service industry fell in August for the first time since April 2020, according to employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project sentenced

Latest News

10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work
Economists have forecast that employers added 488,000 jobs last month, according to data...
US hiring may have risen last month in a sign of resilience
Bullet holes are seen in the windshield of a mail truck after a mail carrier was slain on his...
Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged
A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after...
14-year-old arrested after putting gun in another student’s book bag at SC school, police say
A witness describes finding a slain mail carrier on Thursday morning.
Witness: Postal worker killed was just 'doing his job'